Bristol Airline ready to take off with new ID

A Channel Islands Airline, based at Bristol Airport, is set to welcome back customers with a new brand identity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blue Islands, a former franchise of Flybe, will offer new routes between the UK, Guernsey and Jersey.

Following the collapse of Flybe in March, Blue Islands re-established itself as an independent carrier and continued operating during the pandemic.

During lockdown, the company transported Jersey’s key essential workers and provided lifeline services for the island, operating essential flights to Southampton and Gatwick – repatriating to and from the island.

They also helped those needing off-island medical care get to their destination safely.

Blue Island CEO Rob Veron said: “We have been working really hard behind the scenes over the past few months with the aim of re-emerging, post pandemic, stronger and better than ever.”