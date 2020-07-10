Advanced search

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta to launch Flypast spectacle in August

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 July 2020

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2015. Picture: Natasha King

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta will hold a ‘flypast’ in the sky spectacle next month, in replacement of the popular annual festival planned for 2020.

Organisers of the fiesta announced the 2020 event cannot go ahead as normal in order to adhere to Government guidelines around social distancing and mass gatherings.

Therefore, the Fiesta Flypast will see balloons flying over the city of Bristol next month.

The event will take place on a date to be selected between August 1-14, and the location of the flypast will be private, in order to adhere to Government guidelines.

Spectators are also urged to stay away from public spaces and to watch the show from their gardens, to help protect the city from incurring any ‘surge in Covid-19 as a result of the event’.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta chair, Chris Allcock, said: “We’re all deeply saddened that we can’t gather at Ashton Court to celebrate the 42nd Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, but we have been working with our balloonists and authorities to create an event which adheres to the social-distancing restrictions.

“We are inviting people to watch the balloons from the safety of their doorsteps and gardens.

“Social-distancing means we absolutely cannot gather in parks or open spaces or invite our audiences to see the balloons take off or land, to protect our pilots and the public. Instead, we’re asking people to give them a wave as they fly past Bristol’s communities.”

Organisers have also teamed-up with BBC Radio Bristol to help put together a virtual nightglow on August 8.

Breakfast show presenter at BBC Radio Bristol, Emma Britton, said: “We loved creating the soundtrack to last year’s nightglow - so we’re delighted to be able to team up with the fiesta organising team again this year.

“We’ll be creating an upbeat soundtrack and working with balloonists to choreograph an amazing show to watch online with some special surprises.”

People who purchased car parking tickets will be able to log into the ticket platform to select a refund, which will be processed within 25 days. To support the event in 2020, select to donate a ticket, either the full or partial amount, using the same process.

For more information, visit Bristol International Balloon Fiesta social media channels.

Italian restaurant closes after more than three decades in business

Il Giardino has closed in Clevedon. Picture: Renato Sormani

Teen fundraising for terminally ill dad

Annaliza shave her long hair to raise money for her dad's wish list

School files complaint against Ofsted after ‘requires improvement’ rating

Nailsea School has filed a complaint against Ofsted.

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Reader’s photos: Beauty of North Somerset in coronavirus lockdown

The sun sets over the sea near Battery Point.Picture: Alan Harrison

