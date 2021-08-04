News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
PICTURES: Hot air balloons take flight over Bristol at Fiesta Fortnight launch

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:18 PM August 4, 2021   
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

Around 30 hot air balloons made their ascent in Bristol this morning (Wednesday) to mark the start of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight. 

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

The event will see hundreds of hot air balloons take off from multiple locations across the city until August 15. Today saw the first balloons take to the skies from Elm Park, in Filton, North Bristol, at the request of residents. 

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

MORE: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta launches Fiesta Fortnight event

Fiesta Fortnight replaces the renowned Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, usually held at Ashton Court in Long Ashton.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

More than 700 nominates were submitted by people to help pick locations where the balloons will make their ascent. These included local parks, public spaces, car parks and streets.  

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

Chairman of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, Chris Allcock, said he is ‘over the moon’ that the Fiesta Fortnight could launch today. He confirmed that around 30 hot air balloons took off from Elm Park this morning, which took place from around 6.15am. 

Chair of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, Chris Allcock.

He added: “This special edition of the fiesta is going to be something spectacular for the city and we are so thankful to Costa Coffee for partnering with us to help this happen.  

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

“There were some clear winners and favourite locations for balloons to fly from, highlighted from the hundreds of suggestions from fiesta fans. This first flight at Elm Park was the first time the fiesta has ever flown from this part of the city.” 

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight launches today (Wednesday). 

For more information about the Fiesta Fortnight, log-on to http://bristolballoonfiesta.co.uk/  

Carrington Walker

Carrington Walker

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Henry Woodsford

