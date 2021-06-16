News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Bristol Balloon Fiesta cancelled at Ashton Court in place of city flypasts

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 9:23 AM June 16, 2021   
Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Bristol Balloon Fiesta - Credit: citizenside.com

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been called off at Ashton Court Estate this year due to the ‘continued uncertainty around coronavirus’. 

The event was due to take place around August 12-15. Instead, organisers plan to run flypasts and ballooning spectaculars across Bristol and the region in the first two weeks of August. 

Organisers said they have considered a number of alternatives to holding the fiesta using measures trialled at public events. The stressed that without ‘any certainty’ they can stage the event with no limits on visitor numbers in August, it is a ‘huge financial gamble’ of a seven-figure sum.  

A spokesman for the balloon fiesta said: “Due to the continued uncertainty regarding organising large-scale events within Government's roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown, it will not be possible to stage the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court Estate this year.  

Thatchers hot air balloon over Bristol. Picture: Christopher Nicholls.

Thatchers hot air balloon over Bristol. Picture: Christopher Nicholls. - Credit: Thatchers

“We understand this will be a disappointment to our visitors, as well as the various businesses and organisations across the city and region that benefit from the significant economic impact of the event taking place - it really is not a decision that we have taken lightly.  

“We have considered a number of alternatives to deliver the fiesta using the various measures currently being trialled by public events, however, these significantly change the ethos and accessibility which is at the heart of the fiesta. Without any certainty that we will be able to stage the event with no limits on capacity in August, it means a huge financial gamble of a seven-figure sum. 

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2015. Picture: Natasha King

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2015. Picture: Natasha King - Credit: citizenside.com

“However, we are determined to continue to put a show on for the city and we will deliver a number of launches across the city and region during the first two weeks of August. These events will be designed for members of the public to enjoy at a distance, from the safety of their own homes and communities. 

“We will announce further details over the coming weeks. However, we would like to ask people to nominate the locations you would like to see balloons launch from.” 

To suggest a location the balloons should take off from, log on to  https://forms.office.com/r/nUp8QzfPVP 

