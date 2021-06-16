Bristol Balloon Fiesta cancelled at Ashton Court in place of city flypasts
- Credit: citizenside.com
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been called off at Ashton Court Estate this year due to the ‘continued uncertainty around coronavirus’.
The event was due to take place around August 12-15. Instead, organisers plan to run flypasts and ballooning spectaculars across Bristol and the region in the first two weeks of August.
MORE: Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event
Organisers said they have considered a number of alternatives to holding the fiesta using measures trialled at public events. The stressed that without ‘any certainty’ they can stage the event with no limits on visitor numbers in August, it is a ‘huge financial gamble’ of a seven-figure sum.
A spokesman for the balloon fiesta said: “Due to the continued uncertainty regarding organising large-scale events within Government's roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown, it will not be possible to stage the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court Estate this year.
“We understand this will be a disappointment to our visitors, as well as the various businesses and organisations across the city and region that benefit from the significant economic impact of the event taking place - it really is not a decision that we have taken lightly.
“We have considered a number of alternatives to deliver the fiesta using the various measures currently being trialled by public events, however, these significantly change the ethos and accessibility which is at the heart of the fiesta. Without any certainty that we will be able to stage the event with no limits on capacity in August, it means a huge financial gamble of a seven-figure sum.
“However, we are determined to continue to put a show on for the city and we will deliver a number of launches across the city and region during the first two weeks of August. These events will be designed for members of the public to enjoy at a distance, from the safety of their own homes and communities.
Most Read
- 1 Three North Somerset women commended in Queen’s birthday honours
- 2 Popular community centre café closes
- 3 Florence Nightingale inspires Nailsea pupils
- 4 Voice your views on roads, footpaths and cycling routes in North Somerset
- 5 Clevedon man to cycle 'own Tour De France' for breast cancer charity
- 6 Green candidate announced for village ward in by-election
- 7 Somerset Freemason raise £25k to help young people
- 8 Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak
- 9 Majority of Covid cases in North Somerset caused by Delta variant
- 10 Freedom Day: North Somerset responds to lockdown easing delay
“We will announce further details over the coming weeks. However, we would like to ask people to nominate the locations you would like to see balloons launch from.”
To suggest a location the balloons should take off from, log on to https://forms.office.com/r/nUp8QzfPVP