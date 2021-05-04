Charities team up to support autism children in North Somerset
- Credit: BAS
Parents and carers of children with autism across North Somerset were surprised with batches of gifts from a Pill-based charity this week.
Bristol Autism Support's (BAS) founder, Kate Laine-Toner, from the North Somerset village, started the charity 10 years ago after struggling to find support for her own daughter who has autism.
Since then she has helped support more than 2,000 families across North Somerset and Bristol and recently teamed up with fitness charity, GoodGym who cycled and walked to supply wellbeing packages to carers across all BS postcodes.
Kate said: "This kind of selfless generosity helps us to go the extra mile for the parents and carers we support.
“The pandemic and various lockdowns have been so hard on our families. While we offer a wide range of virtual support opportunities, the personal connection of face-to-face meetings has been sorely missed.
“We wanted to provide our members something physical and tangible, so that they would know we are still very much thinking about them and deeply care about them and their wellbeing.”
Each pack contained sweets, flower seeds, origami hearts, badges, tea bags and messages of support.
For more information on Bristol Autism Support, log on to www.bristolautismsupport.org
