News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Charities team up to support autism children in North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM May 4, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM May 4, 2021
Autism charity delivers gift packs to parents and carers across Bristol and North Somerset.

Bristol Autism Support charity teamed up with GoodGym to deliver gift packs to parents and carers across BS postcodes. - Credit: BAS

Parents and carers of children with autism across North Somerset were surprised with batches of gifts from a Pill-based charity this week.

Bristol Autism Support's (BAS) founder, Kate Laine-Toner, from the North Somerset village, started the charity 10 years ago after struggling to find support for her own daughter who has autism.

Since then she has helped support more than 2,000 families across North Somerset and Bristol and recently teamed up with fitness charity, GoodGym who cycled and walked to supply wellbeing packages to carers across all BS postcodes.

Autism charity surprises carers with gifts

Kate Laine-Toner founded Bristol Autism Support 10 years ago. - Credit: BAS

Kate said: "This kind of selfless generosity helps us to go the extra mile for the parents and carers we support.

“The pandemic and various lockdowns have been so hard on our families. While we offer a wide range of virtual support opportunities, the personal connection of face-to-face meetings has been sorely missed.

“We wanted to provide our members something physical and tangible, so that they would know we are still very much thinking about them and deeply care about them and their wellbeing.”

Autism carers receive messages of support from Bristol charity.

Each pack contained treats as well as messages of support. - Credit: BAS

Each pack contained sweets, flower seeds, origami hearts, badges, tea bags and messages of support.

For more information on Bristol Autism Support, log on to www.bristolautismsupport.org


Most Read

  1. 1 Council concerned over loss of green space in Nailsea
  2. 2 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  3. 3 Upgrade to Poets' Walk steps to mark civic society's anniversary
  1. 4 Portishead open season with three-wicket win at Bishopston
  2. 5 Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic
  3. 6 Milestone for Portishead residents "in limbo" as cladding replacement approved
  4. 7 £350k funds for North Somerset projects opens
  5. 8 Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset
  6. 9 Clevedon United youngsters thank Reeds Rains for new kit
  7. 10 North Somerset Council urges caution over Bank Holiday weekend
Charity News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Pier.

Group launches campaign to reopen Portishead pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Neil Tucker, Paul Jenkins and Stuart Henley during the zoom meeting

Impact of Covid-19 on Clevedon CC, Clevedon RFC and Clevedon United

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Rainbow crossing in Brent

North Somerset Council

Rainbow crossings plan to support LGBTQ+ community in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Detached house in High Street, Nailsea, with cream render, white window frames, patio and lawn in front.

Property of the Week

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom home in town centre

Report By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus