Government funding 'needs to go further' to help airport

Published: 4:00 PM February 2, 2021

The Government will provide more support to airports across the UK - but Bristol Airport wants more help.

Bristol Airport will receive financial help through the Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme.

Airports and ground handlers in England will be eligible to receive up to £8million each.

The investment is designed to ease pressure on airports hit by the coronavirus pandemic and reflects the sector’s 'valuable contribution to the UK economy'.

Dave Lees, chief executive of the airport, said: “The aviation sector has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and Bristol Airport, along with airports across the UK, has never had the opportunity to recover.

"Monday's Government announcement is a welcome relief during what continues to be the most challenging period in our history.

“However, since the Government’s original rates relief announcement at the end of last year, the outlook for 2021 has worsened significantly. It is therefore crucial that today’s announcement is just the first step towards restarting the sector and safeguarding the connectivity and prosperity of the South West.

"We will continue to highlight the urgent need for more significant economic support and importantly a clear roadmap to recovery.

""When the time is right and travel restrictions ease, Bristol Airport will be ready to provide the essential air connectivity to Europe and beyond again, which is what our customers are telling us they want.”

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) responded to the announcement by saying the funding boost is 'welcome' but will 'need to go further'.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI's chief economist, said: “The Government is right to highlight the importance of a thriving aviation sector to the UK’s future economy, and targeted support for the sector is welcome.

"Aviation and its supply chain are among the hardest hit sectors, and more tough months lie ahead.

“Financial support will need to go further, however – particularly for larger airports where an £8million grant will fall far short of fixed costs incurred during such a prolonged period of diminished demand.

“Prioritising public health remains critical, but Government must recognise the disproportionate effects restrictions have on specific areas of the economy.

"The UK's aviation sector and supply chains now need a much more comprehensive package of support so they are ready to play a pivotal role in the economic recovery later this year.”