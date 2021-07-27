News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Protestors take to the streets against Bristol Airport

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:45 PM July 27, 2021   
Extinction Rebellion protest outside Weston Town Hall.

Extinction Rebellion protest outside Weston Town Hall. - Credit: Simon Holliday

Activists took to the streets of Weston last week on the first day of the legal inquiry into the appeal launched by Bristol Airport.

On July 20, Bristol artist Luke Jerram’s famous artwork Gaia greeted councillors and inspectors as they entered the first morning of the hearing.

Onlookers had a chance to see this stunning replica of the Earth which has toured around the world and will now be displayed outside Weston Town Hall to signify the importance of the decision that will be made.

All actions will be Covid-safe, with participants wearing appropriate PPE and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The safety of everyone involved is of primary concern and there will be a designated Covid safety rep for each action to ensure that social distancing is adhered to.

The hearing is due to last 10 weeks and can be watched online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q06DxPR_7B8

