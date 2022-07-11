Bristol Airport launches campaign to stop disruptive passengers

Passengers using services at Bristol Airport will see new signage and advertising this week in a bid to remind users of the 'serious consequences of disruptive activity'.

From July 12, the airport will display new warnings on posters about disruptive behaviour in the terminal, in retail outlets, eateries and social media as part of a 'Get on Board' campaign launch.

This comes after the operator says it saw a 'significant increase in disruptive passenger numbers over the last few months'.

The airport has experienced high demand recently as staff shortages remain rife across the sector causing 'chaos' after a mass of flight delays and cancellations.

Bristol Airport has committed to the UK Aviation code of practice on disruptive passengers and is an active member of the ‘one too many’ initiative, the aviation industry’s disruptive passenger awareness programme.

Penalties can range from being denied boarding, an airline ban with fines of up to £80,000, or imprisonment for the most serious offences.

The refreshed campaign will clearly state it is an offence to be disruptive onboard an aircraft and the consequences of customers being denied travel. It will also feature the strapline ‘if you’re not on board, you won’t get on board'.

Head of customer operations, Richard Thomasson, said: "Summer is our busiest period as passengers go on a much-deserved holiday or travel to meet up with loved ones.

"We therefore want to remind those travelling through the terminal and on to the aircraft that anti-social behaviour by passengers is not accepted by the airport or airlines, and could result in passengers being refused travel.

"The vast majority of passengers enjoy themselves responsibly, but there are a small minority that can make flying unpleasant or unsafe for others.

"The safety of our staff, business partners and customers is our number one priority as illustrated with our campaign.

"Through coordinated involvement from the airport police, catering managers, airlines and airport’s operational teams may result in the passenger being denied boarding and subsequently missing their flight and incurring additional costs."

Some of the measures already in place include prohibiting the sale of single bottles of spirits in airside shops, double measures of spirits not served in bars and security restricting access to the departure lounge if passengers are disruptive or provide cause for concern.