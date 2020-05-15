Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS BBC LDRS

Bristol Airport has seen a 98 per cent reduction in flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to tracking information obtained by flighttrader24.com, the number of flights arriving at the airport plummeted from 66 flights on March 16, to a single flight on April 19.

Weekely flights also tumbled with 310 landing at the regional airport in the week ending March 22, to only six in the week ending April 19.

A Bristol airport spokesman said: “Bristol Airport, like other UK airports is experiencing an unprecedented reduction in customer demand for air travel due to the impact of COVID-19 virus. “We remain open to assist our airline partners providing urgent travel within the UK, repatriating customers returning to the UK, or customers returning home within Europe.

“Enhanced cleaning and self-distancing policies are in place to keep our customers and colleagues safe.”