Date set to decide Bristol Airport expansion plans

Bristol Airport wants to build a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

A decision on whether Bristol Airport will expand to cater for 12 million passengers a year will be made next month.

The planning application will be considered at a special meeting of the authority's planning and regulatory committee on February 10 at 6pm at Weston Town Hall, in Walliscote Grove Road.

The airport submitted plans in December 2018 to expand its parking provision and improve its on-site infrastructure.

MORE: Weston Town Council objects to airport expansion plan.

More than 5,000 objections and 2,159 letters of support have been submitted.

Opponents cite issues about the environmental impact expansion will have, while others are concerned about the impact on roads and the green belt, as well as the increase in noise and light pollution.

Supporters believe expansion would allow 12 million passengers a year to pass through the transport hub, which they claim is vital to the economy and will save people having to drive to airports in London, cutting carbon emissions.

More details about the arrangements for the meeting will be published on the council's website next week.