Advanced search

Date set to decide Bristol Airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 17:11 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 23 January 2020

Bristol Airport wants to build a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport wants to build a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

A decision on whether Bristol Airport will expand to cater for 12 million passengers a year will be made next month.

The planning application will be considered at a special meeting of the authority's planning and regulatory committee on February 10 at 6pm at Weston Town Hall, in Walliscote Grove Road.

The airport submitted plans in December 2018 to expand its parking provision and improve its on-site infrastructure.

MORE: Weston Town Council objects to airport expansion plan.

More than 5,000 objections and 2,159 letters of support have been submitted.

Opponents cite issues about the environmental impact expansion will have, while others are concerned about the impact on roads and the green belt, as well as the increase in noise and light pollution.

Supporters believe expansion would allow 12 million passengers a year to pass through the transport hub, which they claim is vital to the economy and will save people having to drive to airports in London, cutting carbon emissions.

More details about the arrangements for the meeting will be published on the council's website next week.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

‘It’s tough work, but we wouldn’t want anything else for a career’

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers Aaron Morgan and Mark Golding.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff

Most Read

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

‘It’s tough work, but we wouldn’t want anything else for a career’

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers Aaron Morgan and Mark Golding.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Date set to decide Bristol Airport expansion plans

Bristol Airport wants to build a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Tenor sax master to perform in Portishead

Craig Crofton will perform at Speakeasy Jazz in January. Picture: Speakeasy Jazz

Clevedon Town slip to seventh as slow start is costly in loss at Hallen

Zach Drew breaks to win a penalty for Clevedon, watched by Morgan Williams and Syd Camper (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Barley Wood House hosts Somerset tradition

The wassail was hosted by The Ethicurean and Barley Wood House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists