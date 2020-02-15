British women's team to take on subzero trek to raise cash for meningitis charity

The team training for the challenge. Picture: Andy Hopkins Andy Hopkins

A Brockley mum will lead the first British women's team to take on a gruelling 60-hour arctic trek for charity.

Josephine Bush is part of a three-woman team taking on the Asnes Expedition Amundsen race in Norway to raise money for Bristol-based charity 'a Life for a Cure'.

She will be joined on the challenge by her sister Roisin Ward and friend Linda Johnston-Rohbasser.

The trio will race 100km over three days across the Hardangervidda Plateau, pulling a 40kg pulk, night and day, with no sleep and facing temperatures as low as -40 degrees.

Josephine said: "We have been training hard for over a year for this, including pulling tyres with weights, with a huge amount of planning and time to make it happen. We hope to complete it in between 40 and 50 hours."

She added: "We may not be Scott of the Antarctic, but we are up for taking on the Norwegians."

One-hundred-and-fifty people will take part in the challenge, which starts on February 27.

Josephine said: "This will be a massive personal and collective challenge for all of us, but we have trained and prepared well. We are determined to succeed and appreciate the support our families and friends have given us and hope people will support the good causes we are raising money for."

A Life for a Cure was set up by Michelle Bresnahan and her family following the death of her son Ryan from meningitis in 2010, when he was aged just 16. It has raised more than £500,000 to help eradicate the disease.

Josephine chose to raise cash for A Life for a Cure as her goddaughter Tilly was friends with Ryan.

"It is incredible how Michelle has turned the worst possible tragedy into something positive," Josephine said.

"No life should be lost to this disease, and I hope, in some small way, to help the charity and honour Ryan's memory through this event."

Michelle Bresnahan said: "Good luck to Josephine and her fellow team members as they take on this daunting challenge. Everyone at A Life for a Cure is grateful for her wonderful support.

"I'm sure Ryan would be proud of what she's doing in his name."

To support Josephine, visit her fundraising page at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/