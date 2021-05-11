Portishead author publishes book on maritime disaster
- Credit: Brian Crabb
A Portishead writer has seen the work of his seventh book come to fruition.
Operation Demon, by Brian James Crabb, reveals the true story of the clandestine evacuation of more than 51,000 British Commonwealth troops from mainland Greece and the tragic loss of the Dutch troopship Slamat and HM destroyers Diamond and Wryneck in April 1941.
Because of the aerial supremacy enjoyed by the Luftwaffe, which was brought about by the swiftness of the German invasion, the operation had to be carried out in a moonless period of darkness. The first two nights were successful, except for one incident at Návplion, in Greece, which happened on the first night of Demon.
The MV Ulster Prince had tried to enter the harbour to speed up the evacuation. Unfortunately, she ran aground in the fairway, blocking the entrance and preventing the use of destroyers. The effort would prove to be the catalyst of a chain of events that occurred on the night of April 26 and the following day.
Brian says his book details a major maritime disaster that accounted for the loss of some 1,000 troops and crew, which, until now, remained virtually untold and somewhat lost in time.
To buy a copy of Operation Demon, priced £25, email briancrabb@talktalk.net
