Portishead woman organises event for dementia research after father-in-law's diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 March 2020

Lesley Cottrell, sat with husband John, has organised a charity evening for Brains for Dementia Research.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Portishead woman has organised a crime and wine literary event in aid of charity for her father-in-law who has vascular dementia.

Lesley Cottrell is raising money for Brains for Dementia Research, a branch of the Alzheimer's Society, after her father-in-law Arthur was diagnosed with dementia in 2012.

The event will feature speakers including crime writers Susanna Beard and Jane Isaac, and Lesley says it's a charity which is 'close to her family's hearts'.

Brains for Dementia Research is an initiative where people pledge to donate their brain after they die, which Lesley's father-in-law has signed up to, which so far has seen more than 3,300 enrol.

Lesley said: "We're running the event to raise awareness and funds for Brains for Dementia Research next week.

"My father-in-law Arthur Cottrell, who is 89, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2012 and is in a care home being looked after.

"My 88-year-old mother-in-law Nancy has been living on her own, and she has two carers call in and see her, as well as visits from my husband John.

"She's coping very well, but it's a terrible situation to be in. It's dreadful to think this disease has divided them."

Lesley started organising the event towards the end of last year and has 'never done anything like this before'.

She said she was inspired to run the literary evening due to the town's lack of book shops, but she boasted Portishead had 'very good libraries and book clubs'.

Lesley continued: "When my father-in-law passes away, his brain will be donated to Brains for Dementia Research to help it carry out life-changing dementia research.

"I think everyone knows someone with dementia, and it's a project which is close to our family's hearts.

"The crime and wine evening is raising money for a good cause, and people get a glass of wine on arrival, so, hopefully, that will tempt people to attend."

The crime and wine evening in aid of Brains for Dementia Research will take place at Somerset Hall, in The Precinct, in Portishead, on Friday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, include a glass of wine and are available at Portishead Motorcare at Somerset Hall in The Precinct.

For more information about the charity, visit www.bdr.alzheimersresearchuk.org





