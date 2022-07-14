Village bonfire spread to tractors and outbuilding

A bonfire got out of control and damaged an outbuilding, two tractors and a large amount of wood.

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at an address in Wild Country Lane, Long Ashton, at just after 8.40pm last night (July 13).

Crews from Bedminster and Temple attended the incident and found 'a large fire in the rear garden of a domestic property', according to an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"The fire was affecting one outbuilding, two tractors, one van, one car, one trailer and a large amount of wood," they added.

"With two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and respirators in use, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with two 45mm jets and two high pressure hose reels.

"Crews also removed two large propane gas cylinders to safety away from the fire."

Crews spent further time at the address damping down the area.

The cause of the incident is thought to have been accidental ignition, the spokesperson added.