Body found in search for missing Kevin Lynch

PUBLISHED: 13:29 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 10 January 2020

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A body has been found by police this morning (Friday) during a search for a man who went missing from Portishead.

The body was spotted at the Cumberland Basin, in Bristol, shortly after 9am.

The family of Kevin Lynch, who had been missing since December 23, have been notified.

Formal identification of the body still has yet to be undertaken.

The search has now been called off by police, but the force will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner, who has been notified.

Mr Lynch, from Dublin, was visiting a friend in Portishead and was last seen in Bristol on December 23.

The 45-year-old failed to catch his flight home and had not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since December 22.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to thank people for their support and assistance during the search for Mr Lynch.

