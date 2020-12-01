New bike racks installed in Portishead High Street

Published: 12:00 PM December 1, 2020

Cllr Janet Davey with staff from The Nursery in Portishead, who had parked their bike up while shopping in the High Street. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

New bike racks have been installed in Portishead High Street following a two-year battle by town councillor Janet Davey.

Cllr Davey began lobbying North Somerset Council for new bike racks in the High Street after existing ones outside The Poacher car park were removed during the installation of new telephone exchange cabinets.

Cllr Davey said: “When the old racks disappeared, I came across many shoppers and High Street workers, including volunteers who worked in the charity shops, who were desperate for somewhere in the centre of town to secure their bikes.

“We are supposed to be encouraging cycling, not only to reduce traffic but also to improve fitness, so I began asking North Somerset Council to install some racks in 2018, this was before I became a councillor.

“When I was elected, I stepped up my talks with the council and am shocked how long it has taken to get some action on the matter.

"I am however, extremely pleased they are now in place and already getting a lot of use.”

Three stands have been installed at a cost of £720 providing space for at least six bikes.

A spokesman for the council said: “We hope the new bike racks will encourage people to travel more sustainably in Portishead providing environmental and health benefits.

"Due to a combination of factors outside our control it took longer than we hoped to install them, but we have had them painted town council blue especially and understand they have been well received.”

Businesses across North Somerset can apply for free bicycle stands to install on their own premises.

In October, Davan Caravans near Weston and Gemini Gym in Nailsea collected stands and Tyntesfield House in Wraxall and Elim Housing in Weston and Nailsea will collect theirs soon.

Businesses install the stands on their own property as a quick and cost-effective way to encourage staff and visitors to travel more sustainably.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Transport’s Access Fund. Interested organisations can apply online by logging on to www.travelwest.info/for-businesses/grants-funding#Claim-a-stand - with stands collected from Castlewood, in Clevedon.