'Great big green week' to run in Clevedon later this year

The Clevedon Garden Trail will run this month. - Credit: Miriam & Steve Thornton

Clevedon townsfolk will get the chance to enjoy a 'great big green week' to celebrate the great outdoors in our area.

Last year the green week saw scores of people attend as part of the national local green walks event which called on politicians to raise their ambition of reducing climate catastrophe following the international COP26 summit.

Organisers Clevedon Emergency Working Group are now wanting this year's event to be the 'biggest yet'.

A spokesperson said: "Climate Change is affecting us all, lets see what we can do together.

"We want more people than ever before as climate breakdown edges ever further."

The week runs from September 24 to October 2. A 'great big green' market is planned for October 1 on Queens Square from 9.30am to 1pm.

Other events are also being planned during the week and for both weekends.

If you would like to be involved in this initiative, individually or as part of a group or business, email wdc42em@gmail.com.