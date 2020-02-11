Advanced search

Best-selling author visiting Clevedon library today

PUBLISHED: 13:46 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 11 February 2020

A best-selling author will pay a visit to Clevedon library to give a talk on his latest book.

Accursed Tower book coverAccursed Tower book cover

Roger Crowley is known for his extensive knowledge of Mediterranean and maritime history.

The historian's latest effort, The Accursed Tower: The Fall of Acre and the End of the Crusades, gives an account on the 1291 siege of Acre.

As well as discussing the bloody details of the siege, Crowley will dissect the chain of events leading up to the event along with its aftermath. The siege itself lasted for six weeks and is seen as the Alamo of the Christian Crusades. It featured the largest army Islam had raised to that point in history and ended a 200-year conflict between the two faiths.

Other well-known works from the British writer include 1453: The Holy War for Constantinople and the Clash of Islam, the West and Empires of the Sea and City of Fortune: How Venice Ruled the Seas.

Clevedon's Books on the Hill will be at the event offering Crowley's work. The author will also be signing his books. Tickets are free of charge and available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/north-somerset-libraries-11264994816

