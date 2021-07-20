Nailsea pub crowned best in South West
- Credit: Ring O Bells
The manager of a popular pub in Nailsea has thanked its community after being named as one of the best pubs in the South West.
The Ring O'Bells is one of seven pubs in the South West to be recognised in the National Pub and Bar Awards.
Unbeknownst to its staff, the pub, in St Mary's Grove, was nominated for the award by its customers despite being forced to close during lockdowns for most of its two-year tenancy.
Manager, Rebecca Williams told the Times that the news came as a shock to her and the rest of the pub's staff.
She said: "I am not sure how it happened but one day I got an email telling us that we had won an award based on the public's votes.
"The pub, as it is now, has only been open for two years - and it was largely abandoned when we took it over.
"It took an awful lot of work to get it up and running and it is so nice to have that recognised."
Ring O' Bells opened in July 2019 and has since staged multiple fundraisers - reaching around £20,000 in total for charities including MIND, Suicide Prevention and most recently, Children's Hospice South West.
Rebecca added: "It has brought the community together. Recently we put on a 'Ringer's Relay' marathon challenge which had around 100 people running for Children's Hospice South West. In the end, we raised close to £7,000."
Throughout the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the pub cooked and delivered meals to the vulnerable. It also provided free packed lunches for children during the summer holidays.
Rebecca said: "We are always looking for more ways to raise some money for different charities or to improve our customer experience.
"We hosted all the Euro 2020 games and will continue to show sports on our five outdoor TVs for fans to enjoy in our garden.
"Hopefully we can keep bringing the community of Nailsea together and keep them happy."
For more information on the pub's opening time or policies, log on to its website www.ringobellsnailsea.co.uk