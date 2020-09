Belle, 4, raises more than £500 for Little Princess Trust

Belle Weir, aged 4, has had her hair cut and donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust.Picture: Annette Weir Annette Weir

A four-year-old girl has had her hair cut and donated to charity to raise more than £500 for the Little Princess Trust.

Belle Weir, of Long Ashton, always wanted hair as long as Rapunzel’s, but was inspired to donate her locks to the charity which makes real-hair wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Towards the end of August, Belle raised more than £350 for the trust but she is now able to donate £510, and the funds have been gifted by 37 supporters so far.

Belle’s mum Annette said she was ‘a bit nervous’ before the hair cut, but came skipping out of the hairdressers with a ‘fab new look’.

Annette says Belle is ‘incredibly pleased’ to have raised so much money, and said she ‘could not wait to show off’ her hair style after she started at a new school in North Somerset last week.

To donate to Belle’s Just Giving page, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Belles-haircut