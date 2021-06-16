News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Beauty spot used as toilet

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM June 16, 2021   
Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Visitors to a popular beauty spot in North Somerset have been using the site as a toilet and causing damage to the woodland. 

Abbots Pool nature reserve, in Abbots Leigh, has seen an influx of visitors during the pandemic, however, a number of people have been leaving litter and defecating and urinating at the spot. 

Avon and Somerset Police and North Somerset Council are joining forces to crackdown on offenders this summer, after a rise in reports of antisocial behaviour.  

Council leader Don Davies, who is also the ward member for Abbots Pool, said: "Some people show absolutely no respect for the nature reserve and their behaviour is having a significant impact on local residents, other visitors to the site and the environment."

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is now in place at the site, prohibiting people from swimming, paddling or jumping in the pool, as well as using boats and inflatables in the water. 

Police officers and North Somerset Council’s enforcement team will be carrying out high visibility patrols at the nature reserve over the summer. Anyone found causing antisocial behaviour, including breaching a PSPO, will face enforcement action.


