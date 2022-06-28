Deadline looms for charity funding bids

Debbie Staveley, right, awarding Amanda Gallagher from Children’s Hospice South West a grant as part of last year’s fund - Credit: bClear

A charity fund that has donated thousands of pounds to good causes in North Somerset has invited more local organisations to bid for funding - but groups must hurry.

The fund - set up by Portishead public relations agency bClear Communications – has re-opened for applications and been increased in value, giving more local good causes the chance to benefit.

The firm will be selecting 12 charities to support through the bClear Charity Fund, which has £8,000 to offer this year, after bClear saw strong business growth.

Charities which have already benefitted from the fund include Children’s Hospice South West, Great Western Air Ambulance and Gympanzees, a Bristol-based organisation which gives disabled young people and their families access to play.

Debbie Staveley, CEO and founder of bClear, said: “Over the past 16 years, bClear has provided support to over 30 charities both locally and internationally. It is important to us all to give back, and we look forward to supporting more local causes with this year’s bClear charity fund.”

The bClear Charity Fund was launched in 2021 with the aim of helping some of the local charities that had struggled to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic. Until then, bClear had been donating to selected charities for many years.

A total of 10 charities were selected for funding in 2021, with each being provided with around £500 from a £5,000 fund.

Those chosen also included The Curzon Cinema in Clevedon, Bristol Conductive Education, Marie Curie South West, Nicola Corry Support Foundation, The Harbour, Weston Hospicecare and Avon Wildlife Trust.

After making donations to the 10 charities last year, bClear stayed in touch with them to see how their support had helped.

Responses included a message from the team at Children’s Hospice South West, which said: “Your donation was so very much appreciated and made a real difference to children with life-limiting conditions and their families in the South West.

"Thanks to you, we have been able to continue our care for families in the community, in our hospices and virtually.”

Charities and local groups will be able to apply by completing the bClear Fund application form and returning it to charity@bclear.co.uk.

The deadline for applications is the end of June and money will be allocated before the end of July.

The grant application form can be downloaded from www.bclear.co.uk/about-us/supporting-charities.