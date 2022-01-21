Bath Half Marathon postponed until May 29

The Bath Half draws runners from across Somerset and beyond - Credit: Supplied

A popular Somerset half marathon has been postponed due to 'pressures on the highways network'.

The Bath Half Marathon was due to take place on March 13, but organisers have now confirmed the date has been put back to May 29.

They said the change was made 'with the agreement of Bath & North East Somerset Council to take into account pressures on the highways network'.

The event draws thousands of runners from across the county.

"We know our runners and charity partners want certainty especially after the event has been postponed twice already due to circumstances beyond our control," organisers said.

"But we are all now moving forward after two very challenging years due to Covid.

"Working with the council and taking into account pressures on the highways network we can confirm May 29 for this year’s Bath Half.

"We will be emailing registered entrants on Friday with details of your deferment and refund options, and also to offer registered entrants who are unable to attend on May 29 the option to complete the half marathon distance virtually in your own time on a course of your own choice and to be posted your finishers’ medal and T-shirt.

"We will also notify our charity partners, commercial partners, contractors and volunteer groups about arrangements for the new event date."

The 2021 Bath Half Marathon was originally scheduled for March last year, but was postponed to September due to Covid restrictions, before a second postponement to September, and a third, to March.

Councillor Dine Romero, cabinet member for children and young people, communities and culture at Bath & North East Somerset Council (BANES), said: "The Bath Half Marathon is an incredibly important event for local charities, not only in terms of fundraising – around £1 million pounds is raised each year for local charities within Bath & North East Somerset (out of a total of £2.5 million pounds raised by the event) – but also in raising public awareness of the charities' work.

"The funds raised for local charities through the Bath Half are critical to our services in our community, and after the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic these funds are even more essential to keep our vital services going."

