North Somerset Times > News

Free basic computer course on offer in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 9:15 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 9:06 AM January 19, 2021
Picture by Bartek Zakrzewski from Pixabay

North Somerset council launched ‘Get Connected', a free basic computers skills project - Credit: Picture by Bartek Zakrzewski from Pixabay

People on low income in North Somerset who want to increase their basic computer skills can access a free service entitled ‘Get Connected’. 

North Somerset Council’s digital inclusion project is open to those on Universal Credit or with little or no qualifications, particularly in areas where digital exclusion levels are high. 

There are 120 laptops available for loan to eligible residents for 12 months. Participants will be supported and encouraged to sign up for courses - aimed at improving their confidence, employment prospects and reducing social isolation. 

The council's executive member for children's services and lifelong learning, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, said: " This past year has shown us just how much of a difference the internet can make to our lives. The pandemic has proved that the internet is a key utility for everyday life and knowing how to use it is an essential skill.” 

For more details contact Jane Goodison on 07990 805512 or via email to jane.goodison@n-somerset.gov.uk

