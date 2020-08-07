Advanced search

Firefighters tackle barn fire in Barrow Gurney

PUBLISHED: 16:15 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 07 August 2020

Two hundred tonnes of hay caught fire in a Barrow Gurney barn.

Two hundred tonnes of hay caught fire in a Barrow Gurney barn.

Avon Fire and Rescue

Avon Fire and Rescue have told Barrow Gurney residents ‘not to be alarmed’ if they see smoke in the area after crews allowed a barn yard fire to burn in a controlled manner.

Firefighters were called out to tackle the blaze around midnight.

Roughly 200 tonnes of hay has been allowed to burn safely in a field after firefighters attended a call out in the area at around 11.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

The fire, which started in Barrow Street, is thought to be accidental.

Hay was left to burn in a controlled fire in Barrow Gurney

The hay has been moved to an adjacent field and crews from Bedminster, Temple, Nailsea, Southmead and Avonmouth fire stations used four high pressure hose reel to tackle the barn fire.

However, due to the amount of hay and hot weather, firefighters are allowing the blaze to burn in a controlled and safe way.

A statement from Avon Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival, firefighters found a barn fire involving around 200 tonnes of hay.

“The hay was moved to an adjacent field and crews used four high-pressure hose reel to tackle the barn fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue added that the blaze is expected to be visible “for some time” and crews are monitoring the situation, will return to the scene ‘if necessary’.

