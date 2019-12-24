Charity barn dance to be held in Portishead

Somerset Hall and Precinct, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Start the new year with some lively dancing and music at Portishead Rotary Club's annual barn dance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, to be held on January 11, will see the return of the popular Live Highly Strung Band, with caller Jill Elliot.

The main beneficiaries of the evening will be the Jessie May charity, a trust that provides hospice at home care for terminally ill children in Bristol and the surrounding area.

The nurses provide vital respite care; emotional support, end-of-life care and bereavement support alongside family events that help create treasured memories.

The remaining funds will be donated to rotary charities which support local community and youth projects.

The evening will start at 7.30pm at Somerset Hall, in Portishead.

Tickets, priced £12 per person, include a ploughman's supper and are available from Portishead Motorcare or on 01275 393340.