Advanced search

Charity barn dance to be held in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 17:46 28 December 2019

Somerset Hall and Precinct, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Hall and Precinct, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Start the new year with some lively dancing and music at Portishead Rotary Club's annual barn dance.

The event, to be held on January 11, will see the return of the popular Live Highly Strung Band, with caller Jill Elliot.

The main beneficiaries of the evening will be the Jessie May charity, a trust that provides hospice at home care for terminally ill children in Bristol and the surrounding area.

The nurses provide vital respite care; emotional support, end-of-life care and bereavement support alongside family events that help create treasured memories.

The remaining funds will be donated to rotary charities which support local community and youth projects.

The evening will start at 7.30pm at Somerset Hall, in Portishead.

Tickets, priced £12 per person, include a ploughman's supper and are available from Portishead Motorcare or on 01275 393340.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parking charges proposed for Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead

Clevedon Hill Road 1

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Most Read

Parking charges proposed for Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead

Clevedon Hill Road 1

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton and Backwell record back to back wins after 2-1 win over Portishead Town

Joe Bishop opens the scoring for Ashton and Backwell United from the penalty spot in their 2-1 win over Portishead Town

Cricket: Somerset to sign South African Philander

South Africa's Vernon Philander

Sainsbury’s shoppers raise thousands for charity

Peter Stephens with the shopping he won. Picture: Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club

Households asked to pledge to reduce waste creation

North Somerset Council is encouraging people to try reduce their waste. Picture: Hans Braxmeier

Charity barn dance to be held in Portishead

Somerset Hall and Precinct, Portishead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists