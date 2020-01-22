Advanced search

Barley Wood House hosts Somerset tradition

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2020

The wassail was hosted by The Ethicurean and Barley Wood House

Barley Wood House

Stunning shots capture Wrington's Barley Wood House, in Long Lane, playing host to the centuries-old tradition of wassailing, alongside The Ethicurean restaurant, also Long Lane.

Carols are sang to banish gouls from apple orchidsCarols are sang to banish gouls from apple orchids

The tradition intends to banish ghouls from North Somerset cider orchids, as revellers join forces with the apple king and queen to aid their efforts.

This very West Country band - armed with pots and pans, singing carols and spells - wakens the sleeping cider apples, ensuring a good harvest ahead.

The event was joint hosted by The Ethicurean and Barley Wood House on January 11.

A Barley Wood House spokesperson said: "We are very much enjoying working alongside the team from the Ethicurean, and the wassail was a great event to showcase what we both offer."

To keep up to date on events or updates at Barley Wood House, visit www.barleywood.org

