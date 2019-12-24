Advanced search

Barley Wood named finalist in tourism awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2019

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Barley Wood has been announced as a finalist of the South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

The venue, in Wrington, has been named in the running for two accolades, wedding venue of the  year and tourism innovation.

The news comes after Barley Wood's success at last month's Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards, where it won a gold accolade and was named the overall winner of winners at the ceremony.

Chief executive of YMCA Dulverton Group, which owns Barley Wood, Martin Hodgson, said: "Recognition such as this is a fantastic achievement for us, as a small team with only a few years in the industry, we have worked hard to get here.

"When someone chooses Barley Wood, they are supporting the YMCA group, which enables us to continue working in our communities to help young people reach their full potential."

The awards ceremony will be held at Exeter Cathedral in February.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity.

Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead.

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity.

Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Barley Wood named finalist in tourism awards

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to see Liam Neeson in Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love will be shown at the Curzon. Picture: Ordinary Love

Youngsters enjoy messy church activities

Monthly messy church event in Long Ashton.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity.

Children donate items in run up to Christmas

Children at The Nursery with the items they donated over Advent. Picture: Tracey Fowler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists