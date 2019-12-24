Barley Wood named finalist in tourism awards

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Barley Wood has been announced as a finalist of the South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The venue, in Wrington, has been named in the running for two accolades, wedding venue of the year and tourism innovation.

The news comes after Barley Wood's success at last month's Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards, where it won a gold accolade and was named the overall winner of winners at the ceremony.

Chief executive of YMCA Dulverton Group, which owns Barley Wood, Martin Hodgson, said: "Recognition such as this is a fantastic achievement for us, as a small team with only a few years in the industry, we have worked hard to get here.

"When someone chooses Barley Wood, they are supporting the YMCA group, which enables us to continue working in our communities to help young people reach their full potential."

The awards ceremony will be held at Exeter Cathedral in February.