Barclays to close North Somerset branches
- Credit: Google
Barclays will close two bank branches across North Somerset later this year, the company has confirmed.
Residents have received letters from both Nailsea and Portishead branches informing them of the building's closures.
The banking group has listed a dwindling number of Nailsea customers as a reason for the branch's closure in town.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.
"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.
"We do not intend to make anyone redundant because of these closures. Colleagues working at the Nailsea and Portishead branches will be offered alternative roles in the bank."
It is estimated that 49 people rely on the branch exclusively for their banking.
Meanwhile, it was stated that Portishead's branch, in High Street, has seen 15 per cent of customers using nearby branches in the past year - with only 75 people usually it exclusively for their banking.
The Portishead branch will close on July 9 while Nailsea's will close its doors a week later, on July 16.