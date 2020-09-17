Backwell Sunflower contest announces joint winners

The Backwell Village Show was called off for the first time in its history. Anne Morley

For the first time in its history, joint winners have been announced in this year’s Backwell and District Sunflower Competition.

Both the Byatt Family and Giles Simms proved there is certainly fertile ground in Backwell as they boasted sunflowers 371cm tall, more than 12ft.

The winners have been presented with a voucher from Blue Diamond Gardening Centre, in Burnham.

Chair of the contest, Anne Morley was impressed with the turn-out this year despite having to cancel the village show for the first time in more than 40 years.

She said: “Although we have been disappointed not to hold the village show due to the coronavirus, the sunflower competition has been the most successful one so far.

“We had an increase in the number of entries and the flowers were even taller this year – which the winners put down to lots of attention during lockdown.”

Andy Parrini claimed second place while Richard Parson finished third for his efforts.