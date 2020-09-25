Advanced search

More than 90 students self-isolating after confirmed Covid case in school

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2020

Backwell School has said it has

Backwell School has said it has "robust" Covid measures in place after a confirmed case.

www.nursetogether.com CC BY-SA

More than 90 students from Backwell School have been told to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School back in AugustStudents picking up their A-level results at Backwell School back in August

A total of 93 students across years nine, 10 and 11 are self-isolating.

Headteacher Jon Nunes said: “Following advice from the Department of Education, we have asked people who have been in close contact with the young person who has tested positive to self-isolate.

“We already have significant measures in place to implement social distancing and infection prevention.”

Students at the school, in Station Road, are expected to wear face coverings in corridors, in indoor communal areas and on transport to school.

The school confirmed it has a ‘robust risk assessment in place’ and is ‘going above and beyond Government guidance for a school not in a lockdown area by asking staff and students to wear face coverings in corridors and indoor communal areas’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

People encouraged to download NHS app prevent spread of coronavirus

A screenshot of the coronavirus contact tracing app. Picture: Jamie Harris/PA Wire

Classy Cook century frustrates Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Village to benefit from full fibre broadband

Openreach will install full fibre broadband in Long Ashton next year. Picture: Openreach

British Army veteran turns 68 on charity trek

British Army veteran, Peter Garner, has raised more than £5,900 for Care for Casualties.

Hospice welcomes Portishead Rotary Club donation worth nearly £1k

Paul Darling and Shonaugh Evans presenting a cheque to St Peter’s Hospice.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club