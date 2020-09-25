More than 90 students self-isolating after confirmed Covid case in school

More than 90 students from Backwell School have been told to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

A total of 93 students across years nine, 10 and 11 are self-isolating.

Headteacher Jon Nunes said: “Following advice from the Department of Education, we have asked people who have been in close contact with the young person who has tested positive to self-isolate.

“We already have significant measures in place to implement social distancing and infection prevention.”

Students at the school, in Station Road, are expected to wear face coverings in corridors, in indoor communal areas and on transport to school.

The school confirmed it has a ‘robust risk assessment in place’ and is ‘going above and beyond Government guidance for a school not in a lockdown area by asking staff and students to wear face coverings in corridors and indoor communal areas’.