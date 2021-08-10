News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

North Somerset A-level results 2021: Backwell students celebrate success

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:15 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 2:24 PM August 10, 2021
Backwell School results

Backwell School students celebrated their A-level results today. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School's headteacher has said he is 'extremely proud' of its year 13 students after they collected their A-level results.

This was the second year to have exams interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic - meaning schools have awarded grades based on mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

How are A-level results given?

Backwell School A-level results day. - Credit: Backwell School

Mr Jon Nunes told the Times: "I am extremely proud of all of our students who have met the huge challenges they have faced over the last 18 months with great determination.

"Not only have they studied incredibly hard, they have also grown into well rounded, thoughtful young people: we wish them every success in the future.

PICTURES: Backwell School students celebrate results

The school's headteacher said he was "extremely proud" of its student. - Credit: Backwell School

"I would also like to thank parents, carers and the staff at Backwell School for all their hard work and for the incredible support they have given.”

The school also confirmed that the 'vast majority' of its students have secured university places or apprenticeships.

A-level results day

Backwell School students with their A-level results. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School A-level results pictures

Backwell School A-level results day. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School A-level results day

Backwell School A-level results day. - Credit: Backwell School


Backwell School
Somerset A Level results
Backwell News
North Somerset News

