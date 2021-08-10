North Somerset A-level results 2021: Backwell students celebrate success

Published: 2:15 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 2:24 PM August 10, 2021

Backwell School's headteacher has said he is 'extremely proud' of its year 13 students after they collected their A-level results.

This was the second year to have exams interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic - meaning schools have awarded grades based on mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Mr Jon Nunes told the Times: "I am extremely proud of all of our students who have met the huge challenges they have faced over the last 18 months with great determination.

"Not only have they studied incredibly hard, they have also grown into well rounded, thoughtful young people: we wish them every success in the future.

"I would also like to thank parents, carers and the staff at Backwell School for all their hard work and for the incredible support they have given.”

The school also confirmed that the 'vast majority' of its students have secured university places or apprenticeships.

