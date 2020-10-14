Advanced search

Show home opens in village

PUBLISHED: 15:55 14 October 2020

The Manford showhome at Coppice Place. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Bristol

A show home is now open in a village development.

Taylor Wimpey Bristol has announced the Manford show home is now open at its Coppice Place development in Backwell, marking a major milestone in the build programme.

Interested house hunters can now arrange for a socially-distanced viewing of the property with sales executives, who will be on hand to answer any questions about the range of homes and financial schemes available.

Clare Brimble, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: “Coppice Place is a highly sought-after development and we’re thrilled that visitors to the development can now see the quality of homes we offer by viewing our Manford show home.

“We’re happy that we can now provide socially-distanced show home viewings, allowing customers to envisage what life could be like at Coppice Place as well as speak to our sales executives about the homes on offer.”

