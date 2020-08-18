Backwell Leisure Centre to remain closed this year

The leisure centre is in need of significant repairs so will remain closed this year. Archant

Backwell Leisure Centre will remain closed for the rest of the year as it is in need of urgent repair.

North Somerset Council and operators Legacy Leisure have agreed the leisure centre, in Farleigh Road, will not reopen before the end of 2020 as significant maintenance work needs to be carried out on the building before it can be used again.

During lockdown, staff discovered the boilers responsible for heating the building and pool need to be replaced in order for it to operate and extensive repairs are also required to the roof.

Cllr Caritas Charles, the council’s executive member for leisure, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that we are unable to reopen Backwell Leisure Centre as part of our efforts to make more leisure facilities available to our residents as we ease out of lockdown.

“We are undertaking work on the site to understand the extent of the investment needed to enable the centre to operate and will update residents as soon as we know more.”

Tracy Danks, of Legacy Leisure, added: “Whilst we’re disappointed that we’re not in a position to re-open the centre at this time, we welcome the council’s work to establish what is needed to bring the centre back into service.

“We’ll keep customers up-to-date with the progress of the work over the coming months and look forward to re-opening the centre as soon as possible.”

Scotch Horn Leisure Centre in Nailsea and Hutton Moor in Weston opened at the end of last month.

Parish Wharf in Portishead and Strode in Clevedon opened for gym sessions and studio classes on August 10, while the pools at the venues were reopened for lane swimming on Monday.

Swimming lessons will start again on September 7.

All classes, gym sessions and lane swimming will need to be pre-booked and numbers will be managed to enable social distancing measures to be implemented.

North Somerset Council has been working closely with the operators of its centres to enable them to reopen safely.

New safety measures implemented in the centres include a rigorous cleaning and sanitation programme, marked routes for customers and protective barriers for staff.

For more details, log on to www.placesleisure.org/reopening/faqs/