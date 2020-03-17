Advanced search

Parish council launches service to help those isolated by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 March 2020

A parish council has launched a new scheme to help those affected by Covid-19.

Backwell Parish Council’s Community Resilience Programme has been set up to help elderly, or high risk people in the village who may feel alone due to having to self-isolate.

A parish council spokesman said: “Our dedicated team of volunteers can organise to have someone check in regularly, either by phone, Skype, Facetime or arrange some shopping to be delivered onto the doorstep.

“We have more than 30 volunteers from councillors, local organisations and caring neighbours who can offer support and organise necessities.

“It really is a story of the community pulling together to help all those that may be suffering, lonely, or offering some calm practical assistance where needed.”

You can sign up by calling the parish council clerk on 01275 464653 or by emailing clerk@backwell-pc.gov.uk

