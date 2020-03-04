Advanced search

Homes at housing development to go on sale later this month

PUBLISHED: 15:55 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 04 March 2020

An artist’s impression of a home in Coppice Place. Picture: Taylor Wimpey



A housing development in Backwell opened its doors to potential buyers.

The launch event gave potential homeowners an opportunity to see what the Coppice Place development has to offer, as well as the chance to pose questions and explore the range of house types and financial options available.

The development has been delivered by Taylor Wimpey.

Clare Brimble, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: "We're pleased to say that work at the development has started.

"Coppice Place will deliver much-needed high-quality homes for Backwell and the surrounding area.

"As well as building homes to meet local needs, Coppice Place is in a prime location close to great transport links and amenities, so we anticipate demand will be high as more house hunters look to secure their perfect property."

Coppice Place has 65 homes which go on sale from March 14.

