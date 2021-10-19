Camera club wants new members to join
- Credit: Nick Cambourne
Backwell Camera Club is looking for new members to join.
The club saw its membership drop during Covid.
It is able to procure speakers from far and wide and competitions and appraisals of member's pictures by outside experts continue to aspire its photographic art.
A club spokesman said: "Besides the weekly meetings there are subgroups who share their travel photos, discuss how to improve photo taking, printing and photoshop skills, enjoy the social activity of a photoshoot at an interesting location and support local community events to provide photos for their publicity.
"The club has a reputation for being a friendly club. We aspire to increase the ability of our members and are proud of our record in external competitions and honours."
The meetings are weekly and take place at 7.30pm on Thursdays at the WI Hall in Station Road.
There will be a special open evening on November 4 to provide a photographic taster for anyone interested in sharing or improving their photography.
