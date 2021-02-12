Published: 3:15 PM February 12, 2021

Clevedon’s online Festival In The Clouds - showcasing the town’s past and present literary and artistic talents - is a finalist in the Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.

The event, which is shortlisted in the tourism event and festival of the year category, was organised after plans for More Than Words, the town’s first ever literary festival, were postponed in June due to the pandemic.

Festival In The Clouds was hosted on Clevedon BID’s website – Discover Clevedon and included videos and podcasts presentations featuring talks by national and local authors, poetry readings, music and the forgotten history of Modernist artist Doris Hatt.

Organiser Carol Price, said: “I would like to thank all who helped produce the Festival In The Clouds, especially Clevedon BID.”

The award winners will be announced online, on March 18. The finalists will then go forward to the South West tourism excellence awards later in the year.