Police launch online gallery for owners to claim suspected stolen items

PUBLISHED: 16:59 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 16 March 2020

Free bike marking and security event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Avon and Somerset Police has launched an online gallery where owners of suspected stolen property can claim back their items.

Stolen property can be recovered onlineStolen property can be recovered online

Officers seized 125 push bikes and frames and more than 60 other items – mainly power tools from an address in Hanham – in January.

Police records show, using the gallery, they have only been able to identify 11 bikes as stolen from Weston, Bristol and Bradley Stoke.

DC Louise Yaldron said: “Many people don’t record the serial number and description of their bikes or tools and don’t mark them to make them identifiable either.

“This seizure shows it’s always worth reporting, as well as the benefits of property recording and marking.

“While we understand some people may have claimed against insurance for this property, we still want to hear from anyone who recognises it as theirs.”

A man arrested in connection with the seizure was released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

To check if your stolen items are among the collection, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/recoveredproperty

