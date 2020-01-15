Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week
PUBLISHED: 16:53 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 15 January 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
The police have identified the body found during a search for a man who went missing from Portishead.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary confirmed they found the body of Kevin Lynch who had been missing since December 23.
His body was spotted at the Cumberland Basin, in Bristol, shortly after 9am, on January 10.
Mr Lynch, from Dublin, was in the UK staying with a friend in Portishead.
The 45-year-old failed to catch his flight home and had not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since December 22.
Police are now preparing a report for the coroner.
Officers have offer their sympathy to his family at this sad news.