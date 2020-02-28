Police appeal for help to find man who assaulted woman
PUBLISHED: 11:29 28 February 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman and defied a court order by contacting her on 'numerous occasions'.
Leon Mitchell was given a restraining order and told not to contact the woman or go to her address in Bristol.
He is wanted for breach of that court order between October 29 and January 23.
Police believe Leon Mitchell has been staying at various addresses in Portishead and Avonmouth and he could be in one of these areas.
He is described as a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall of medium build.
Mitchell has cropped, brown hair and grey facial hair/stubble and has blue eyes and a scar from ear to ear.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for Leon, or anyone who spots him, to contact the force and quote reference number 5220018466.