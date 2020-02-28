Police appeal for help to find man who assaulted woman

Leon Mitchell is wanted by police on breach of a court order.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman and defied a court order by contacting her on 'numerous occasions'.

Leon Mitchell was given a restraining order and told not to contact the woman or go to her address in Bristol.

He is wanted for breach of that court order between October 29 and January 23.

Police believe Leon Mitchell has been staying at various addresses in Portishead and Avonmouth and he could be in one of these areas.

He is described as a white man, about 5ft 10ins tall of medium build.

Mitchell has cropped, brown hair and grey facial hair/stubble and has blue eyes and a scar from ear to ear.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for Leon, or anyone who spots him, to contact the force and quote reference number 5220018466.