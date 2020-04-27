Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the attempted burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

A man is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary in a village.

The incident happened at approximately 4.20am today (Monday) in Kenn.

The man police would like to identify is white and wore a light blue surgical face mask, a dark leather looking jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves, a dark hooded top with the hood up and a dark blue baseball cap underneath.

He also wore blue jeans and black trainers with white rims.

If you recognise the man, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around that time, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220091589.