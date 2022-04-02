Art centre launches in town

Nailsea Town Council has launched a new creative venture within 65 High Street, offering residents an exciting, accessible and local space to flex their artistic muscles.

65 High Street is conveniently located in the town centre, offering ample free packing, is wheelchair accessible and can offer a variety of spaces to fit the needs of the tutors.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer a space to embrace the amazing local talents that we have, and to offer residents something a little different they can be involved in which is on their doorstep.

"If you are a tutor and would be interested in holding evening or weekend classes with Nailsea Arts Centre we would love to hear from you."

Nailsea Town Council are speaking with various tutors at the moment to offer classes, both regular sessions and exclusive one-off pop-ups, and are updating the website with any new opportunities as soon as they are confirmed.

To get in touch or to book a class please visit www.nailseaartscentre.co.uk