There With You: Fish and chip shop donates hot food to elderly in Portishead

Fish and chip shop donates hot food to elderly in Portishead

Appleby's Fish and Chip Bar has donated meals to elderly in Portishead.

A Portishead takeaway is cheering up elderly residents in town with free fish and chips.

Appleby’s Fish and Chip Bar, which has two shops in Portishead, has been delivering hot food to senior citizens at a number of locations in town since the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Appleby, who runs the restaurants, wanted to give something back to the community at its time of need.

Both Appleby’s are based in The Triangle and High Street and care homes including Grange Lodge have already benefitted from the initiative.

Kevin said: “A lot of independent businesses in the community have been hit hard by the current crisis, takeaways like mine are suffering, but I feel it’s only right we give something back at a time like this.

“It’s a worrying time for everyone, and I feel the elderly and vulnerable must be feeling pretty upset about it, many may also be feeling isolated, while others may be finding it hard to get out to get essential supplies.

“I hope when we turn up on their doorstep with a free supper, it puts a smile on people’s faces.”

The idea came from Kevin’s former partner, Caroline Goddard, who is a councillor for Portishead.

Cllr Goddard said: “At times like this, everyone needs to pull together and help where they can and be particularly mindful of the elderly and vulnerable in our communities.”

The free deliveries have concentrated largely on senior living apartments, sheltered housing and regular customers who are self-isolating.

Appleby’s offers a delivery service to the community six days a week at lunchtimes from noon to 2pm – from Monday to Saturday – and seven days a week between 5-8pm.

Kevin added: “The takeaways will deliver food for as long as the Government allows us to and we will continue the service for as long as people need us to.”

Appleby’s has been serving Portishead for more than 15 years, and normally opens six days a week.

A spokesman from Grange Lodge said: “A big thank you from all at Grange Lodge for the generosity of Appleby’s for supplying portions of fish and chips to all residents here free-of-charge. It’s much appreciated by all.”

To order fish and chips from the restaurants, call 01275 848510.