Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon

person

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 10:00 AM December 10, 2020    Updated: 10:18 AM December 10, 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

A man was seriously injured after his car collided with a parked car and lamp post before crashing into a house.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the collision in Clevedon, which happened at about 4pm on December 9. 

The man was taken to hospital after his burgundy Ford Kuga hit a parked car and a lamp post at the junction of Yeolands Drive and Deer Mead, before crashing into a house on Deer Mead. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the minutes leading up to the incident. 

anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220276668. 

