Appeal for witness to altercation between two men in Clevedon
PUBLISHED: 06:01 12 October 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between two men in Clevedon.
The incident took place between 3.30 and 4pm on September 21 in Lower Queens Road and involved a man who uses a mobility scooter and another man who was unloading boxes from a car.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation.
The street, near the Jet Shoes shop, was busy with people at the time.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220221311.
