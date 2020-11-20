News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:01 AM November 20, 2020   
Buster Loughlin

Police are appealing for help to trace Buster, who has been missing since Monday. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Buster Loughlin who has been missing since Monday.

Buster can usually be found in Clevedon, but also has links with parts of Bristol, including Hartcliffe and Kingswood.

He’s described as mixed race, about 6ft, of medium build and has black hair.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and give reference 5220258267. If anybody knows where he is, they are asked to call 101.

