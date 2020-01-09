Advanced search

Brave swimmers take a dip at Marine Lake as they mark the new year in style

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 January 2020

Brave swimmers taking the plunge at Clevedon Marine Lake New Year's Swim. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brave swimmers taking the plunge at Clevedon Marine Lake New Year's Swim. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon's Marine Lake saw dozens of swimmers take part in the annual swim on New Year's Day.

Brave swimmers taking the plunge at Clevedon Marine Lake New Year's Swim. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of people decided to nurse their hangover and mark the first day of the year with a plunge into the cold water.

People of all ages attended the event with some choosing to wear traditional swimwear whilst others opted to dress up.

The swimmers were faced with temperatures as low as 3C as they swam around the lake to stay warm.

Spectators were able to watch from the side, supporting the swimmers who braved the cold water and weather.

Brave swimmers taking the plunge at Clevedon Marine Lake New Year's Swim. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Each year the event raises money for a particular organisation charity.

This year there was also a collection for Marine Lake Enthusiasts (MARLENS) the charity which is responsible for cleaning, maintenance and fundraising for improvements of Marine Lake carried out by volunteers.

