Advanced search

Portishead Spring Show

PUBLISHED: 13:01 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 27 January 2020

Portishead Spring Show 3

Portishead Spring Show 3

Archant

Schedules for the Portishead Spring Show are now available.

After a long winter, the sight and scent of the likes of hyacinths, daffodils and tulips are always very welcome and there will be plenty of these and more at the Portishead Spring Show which takes place on Saturday March 7. Anyone can enter and it's not just about flowers and vegetables. Cookery, photography, art and handicrafts are all invited from anyone in the local community from two to 100 years of age.  There are lots of certificates, cups and prizes to be won, so get cracking and start planning, making and growing!

The Spring Show will take place at the Folk Hall in Portishead High Street 12.30-4.30pm. If you have something you would like to exhibit, pick up a schedule from local shops or download one online. There is more information on the Portishead Horticultural Society website and there will be links on the Portishead Summer Show website. More details can also be obtained from the Portishead Summer Show Facebook page or call Jane Pagano on 01275 848984.

Volunteers from Portishead Horticultural Society also organise the Portishead Summer Show, formerly known as Portishead Flower Show and Country Fair, which takes place at the end of  July. Schedules for this popular two day event will be on sale at the Spring Show.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Next act announced for Westonbirt Arboretum summer concerts

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Forest Live

Most Read

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Next act announced for Westonbirt Arboretum summer concerts

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Forest Live

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Golf: Clevedon captains donate to Penny Brohn UK

Outgoing Clevedon Golf Club captains Ben Bamford and Marian Crewe hand over a cheque to charity Penny Brohn UK

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters see off St Bernadettes

Yatton under-16s in action against St Bernadettes

Portishead Spring Show

Portishead Spring Show 3

North Somerset to receive Government cash boost to develop local plan

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pictures: villagers scare away angry spirits at Watchhouse Hill wassail

Green Man Ben Newby and Apple Maid 7-year-old Lucy at Pill Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24