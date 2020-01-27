Portishead Spring Show

Schedules for the Portishead Spring Show are now available.

After a long winter, the sight and scent of the likes of hyacinths, daffodils and tulips are always very welcome and there will be plenty of these and more at the Portishead Spring Show which takes place on Saturday March 7. Anyone can enter and it's not just about flowers and vegetables. Cookery, photography, art and handicrafts are all invited from anyone in the local community from two to 100 years of age. There are lots of certificates, cups and prizes to be won, so get cracking and start planning, making and growing!

The Spring Show will take place at the Folk Hall in Portishead High Street 12.30-4.30pm. If you have something you would like to exhibit, pick up a schedule from local shops or download one online. There is more information on the Portishead Horticultural Society website and there will be links on the Portishead Summer Show website. More details can also be obtained from the Portishead Summer Show Facebook page or call Jane Pagano on 01275 848984.

Volunteers from Portishead Horticultural Society also organise the Portishead Summer Show, formerly known as Portishead Flower Show and Country Fair, which takes place at the end of July. Schedules for this popular two day event will be on sale at the Spring Show.