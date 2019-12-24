Advanced search

AMARC donation to Great Western Air Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 December 2019

AMARC members at GWAAC's base near Bristol. Picture: AMARC

AMARC members at GWAAC's base near Bristol. Picture: AMARC

AMARC

A group of model aircraft enthusiasts toured Great Western Air Ambulance Charity's (GRWAAC) base, near Bristol, before handing over a cheque worth hundreds of pounds to the charity.

Last month the members of Avon Model Aircraft Radio Club (AMARC) were invited to Almonsbury to look around the premises.

The group managed to raise £340.38 during the course of 2019 through events it was involved in and other fundraisers.

It is the second time in as many years the group has supported the charity, which saves lives of people across the West of England.

In 2018, AMARC raised almost £1,200 for GWAAC.

